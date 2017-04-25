Punch Drunk DVDs: 'La La Land', 'Underworld: Blood Wars', 'The Girl With All The Gifts', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK

















Last year's awards-sweeping original musical romantic dramedy stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as two young LA artists who find a troubled love with each other at a turning point in their lives.





We Said: "This is such a huge step up for [director Damien] Chazelle that it's amazing how easy he makes it look. Even the bittersweet ending, which I think will be divisive to those hoping for a more definitive resolution, earns every single emotional beat. However you feel about the way things shake out, you will definitely feel something by the end of La La Land. It manages to encapsulate through song and dance the entirety of our eternal love affair with music and cinema." Rating: 4.5 out of 5

























The newest film in the ongoing action horror series, Blood Wars sees heroine Selene (Kate Beckinsale) return to battle both her Lycan enemies and the vampire army she once trusted. Joining up with a new team, she goes on an action-packed quest to bring the titular war to an end.





We Said: "I have to admit to being a little bit torn about Underworld: Blood Wars. I think I've been in this limbo space long before the franchise's fifth (!!!) chapter of vampires vs. Lycan warfare, but it's more pronounced now than ever. These movies probably ran their course with Rise of the Lycans […] and have been treading water ever since. And while the storylines may not be offering much that's new, fans of the stylized action will find the violence worth sinking their teeth into. […] While Underworld's blood may have grown thin, as long as Beckinsale sticks around there will be one reason to see the Vampire/Lycan war continue." Rating: 3 out of 5





















This acclaimed, subversive horror movie takes a fresh look at the zombie genre, focusing on a society run by the monsters alone. When a young girl is found to be seemingly immune to their virus, the zombie science community begins their journey to find a cure.





We Said: "The Girl with All the Gifts spins a smart tale of species survival, with enough horror elements to keep genre fans happy. However it's our emotional investment that it earns right away in the character of Melanie, who is bright, cheerful, and...oh yeah, she occasionally devours soldiers and sometimes even a housecat. We're made to see both sides of who she is because that is ultimately what the film is about. Is she a danger, and thus someone who needs to be exterminated? Or is she just a little girl who has been co-opted by the fungus? The answer to that question plays out in a finale that literally stunned me it was so surprising." Rating: 3.5 out of 5




