Punch Drunk DVD's: 'Hidden Figures', 'Lion', 'The Bye Bye Man', And More!

Twenty-five years ago, a little boy named Saroo was separated from his family, getting lost in a train station and traveling thousands of miles across India alone. Having been adopted and raised by a loving Australian woman (Nicole Kidman) and her husband, the now fully grown Saroo (Dev Patel) struggles with his identity and thoughts of his past. With nothing but his fading memories and Google Earth to help him, Saroo begins his quest to rediscover where he came from in this Oscar nominated biopic.