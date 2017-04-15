Podcast: Cinema Royale Rides With 'The Fate Of The Furious'





Today, we live our lives a quarter mile a minute, or something like that, because it's time to strap in for The Fate of the Furious! In this one, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson stop their man beef long enough to shred tires against a nuclear-powered Charlize Theron, reprising her role from Mad Max: Fury Road! Well, that last part isn't true but what if it was? Would you even care? You'd totally believe it because ANYTHING can happen in these movies! And that's why we love them, and it's also why I had to invite F&F superfan Julian Lytle to join me!





And if you thought I wouldn't talk about that Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, well you're nuts! Julian and I get into it a little bit, but sadly technical difficulties wiped out the latter half of the show. Sorry about that, folks! I'll make up for it as more Star Wars stuff drops!





Tune in and follow Cinema Royale on

as part of

!



