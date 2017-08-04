Podcast: Cinema Royale Is GIFTED And GOING IN STYLE; Plus GHOST IN THE SHELL Fallout



*NOTE: Please excuse the technical difficulties in the beginning. Just skip ahead about 3 minutes and things pick up normally.*

On this week's Cinema Royale, we are certified G's! Chris Evans proves that even without his shield and an injection of Super Soldier serum he can still be a hero in GIFTED, the new film from The Amazing Spider-Man director, Marc Webb! Plus, Zach Braff makes a non-emo indie flick for once with GOING IN STYLE, starring Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, and Alan Arkin as three grumpy old men who decide to rob a bank.

All of this, plus news on GHOST IN THE SHELL and some of the fallout from its opening weekend; the future of THE EXPENDABLES franchise is seriously in doubt, and much much more.