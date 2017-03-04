4/03/2017
#Perfect NSFW Trailer For 'Ingrid Goes West' With Aubrey Plaza & Elizabeth Olsen
You ever have anybody who follows your Facebook and Instagram a little too closely? They always comment on everything you post, even the most benign stuff? I find those people kinda creepy, but then the social media landscape as a whole is creepy. Kinda hard to scream about privacy when we're checking-in everywhere we go and posting it to Swarm or whatever. Well, the new dark comedy Ingrid Goes West plays up our hashtagging culture, and now you can get a look at its new red band trailer.
Starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen, the film centers on an unstable woman who fixates on a lifestyle guru, and moves to Los Angeles to become her best friend. It doesn't go well at all. Here's the synopsis:
Following the death of her mother and a series of self-inflicted setbacks, young Ingrid Thorburn (Aubrey Plaza) escapes a humdrum existence by moving out West to befriend her Instagram obsession and LA socialite Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen). After a quick bond is forged between these unlikeliest of friends, the façade begins to crack in both women’s lives — with comically malicious results.
Our writer Mae Abdulbaki saw it at Sundance and enjoyed it a lot, saying it "heavily explores obsession, stalker behavior, and the need to be noticed, both on social media and in real life. It also touches on the duality of online personas versus the ones we lead in real life." Count me in.
Directed by Matt Spicer and co-starring O'Shea Jackson Jr., Wyatt Russell, and Billy Magnussen, Ingrid Goes West opens August 14th.