Out There Official Trailer for 'The Bad Batch' Hits!

The Bad Batch hits theaters June 23rd, 2017









Coming by way of genius Tim League's (the genius behind the Alamo Drafthouse) new Neon label and straight from the mind of amazing new-ish filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour is. Now, I've done my research into what this film is about and I'm not going to tell you here. I'm helping you back to an age where a trailer left you with your jaw on the floor and a mind full of questions, I'm assuming the movie will be good but if the only contribution is reintroducing Hollywood to the right way to cut a trailer then so be it. Jason Mamoa shines brightest in the short few minutes we see cementing my mind on the fact that he is one of the most obvious people in Hollywood that has "it". He's captivating and intriguing, and I'm a straight married guy! Seriously though Mamoa is about to come into his own as the next generation of charismatic muscle in Hollywood. If that's not enough for you there's enough confusing imagery to make you question that brownie you ate earlier AND Keanu Reeves looking like Vinnie Chase as Pablo Escobar in Medellin (now THAT's a connection!).