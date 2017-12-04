Optimus Goes Rogue In New Trailer For 'Transformers: The Last Knight'

In one of the most memorable episodes of the Transformers cartoon many of us grew up on, Optimus Prime and the Autobots traveled to Camelot where they might facsimiles of King Arthur and the Knights of the Roundtable. It was a ridiculous episode, titled "A Deception Raider in King Arthur's Court", but it was so silly that many consider it a favorite. Doubtful that episode inspired the Arthurian aspect of Michael Bay's, but it would cool if there were a couple of Easter Eggs suggesting it was.Honestly, there have been too many damn trailers for this movie already. We get it. Optimus Prime has gone "evil" and is traveling through time where he fights alongside medieval knights. There are also Nazis running around, and a secret society of humans led by Anthony Hopkins that has known about the Transformers for a thousand years. None of it makes any sense, but after five movies why should they start now?Synopsis? Sure, here it is:opens June 23rd.