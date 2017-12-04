4/12/2017
Optimus Goes Rogue In New Trailer For 'Transformers: The Last Knight'
In one of the most memorable episodes of the Transformers cartoon many of us grew up on, Optimus Prime and the Autobots traveled to Camelot where they might facsimiles of King Arthur and the Knights of the Roundtable. It was a ridiculous episode, titled "A Deception Raider in King Arthur's Court", but it was so silly that many consider it a favorite. Doubtful that episode inspired the Arthurian aspect of Michael Bay's Transformers: The Last Knight, but it would cool if there were a couple of Easter Eggs suggesting it was.
Honestly, there have been too many damn trailers for this movie already. We get it. Optimus Prime has gone "evil" and is traveling through time where he fights alongside medieval knights. There are also Nazis running around, and a secret society of humans led by Anthony Hopkins that has known about the Transformers for a thousand years. None of it makes any sense, but after five movies why should they start now?
Synopsis? Sure, here it is: The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).
There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.
Transformers: The Last Knight opens June 23rd.