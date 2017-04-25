No Worries! Billy Eichner & Seth Rogen Are Timon & Pumbaa In 'The Lion King'

Disney is doing this whole remake thing right. While we had every reason to fear they would ruin our animated favorites with lazy live-action offerings, they've actually committed top notch talent to each and have done their library of classics justice.is perhaps the most loved and respected of Disney's library, and the cast being put together should be enough to quell any fears, especially in the casting of lovable sidekicks Timon and Pumbaa.Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen have been cast in the roles of the "Hakuna Matata"-singing meerkat and warthog. They join James Earl Jones who is back as Mufasa, Donald Glover as Simba, and possibly Beyonce as Nala. Jon Favreau, who did a great job combining live-action with stellar visual effects on, is beyond the camera.Now who's going to voice the villain, Scar, and his pack of wild hyena?opens July 19th 2019.