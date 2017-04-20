Nicole Kidman Faces Off With Colin Farrell In New Trailer For 'The Beguiled'

When you've had a career like Nicole Kidman's, success comes in waves. She was down for a few years, but she is definitely on the upswing again now. Following on her Oscar-nominated performance in, she began earning rave reviews for her jaw-dropping portrayal of an abused wife in HBO's. And ignoring the misstep, she's got three major movies and one TV series taking the spotlight at Cannes. There's Jane Campion's, Yorgos Lanthimos', and John Cameron Mitchell's. But the one that has the most heat behind it is Sofia Coppola's remake of, which has just debuted a new trailer.Kidman looks like she'll be a major force in the film, which takes place at a Southern all-girls' boarding school during the Civil War. Colin Farrell plays an injured Union soldier whose presence there stirs up all kinds of sexual tension and desire among the many sheltered women there. Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, Angourie Rice, Oona Laurence, and Emma Howard co-star.opens June 23rd, and I expect some Oscar nominations may come out of this one, perhaps for Kidman herself.