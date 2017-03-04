4/03/2017
New 'Wonder Woman' Photos Feature Gal Gadot Looking Tough
We're on the verge of what will be a revolution of female-led superhero movies with DC and Marvel finally doing what fans have been asking them to for years. Leading the charge is, of course, Wonder Woman, led by Gal Gadot as the Justice Leaguer, and Patty Jenkins behind the camera. Warner Bros. is counting on it to bolster DC Films' prospects for the long haul, and judging from everything we've seen she's got the strength to carry it through.
Some new photos have emerged featuring Gadot, along with Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, plus Danny Huston and Elena Anaya as two of the film's villains. I was hoping we'd get more of David Thewlis, presumably as Ares, but I think they're trying to keep the god of war as secret as they can. Here is the official synopsis:
Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.
Wonder Woman opens June 2nd.