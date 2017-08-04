4/08/2017
New 'Transformers: The Last Knight' Teaser Reveals Everything Next Week's Trailer Will
The annoying trend of "announcement teasers" continues with Transformers: The Last Knight, which has a new trailer arriving on Wednesday. What's the point? They reveal quite a bit more than they need to in just these twenty seconds, including a bunch of explosions courtesy of Michael Bay, and the revelation of what the heck Anthony Hopkins is doing in this movie.
Turns out, Hopkins' character is part of a secret society that has been keeping the knowledge of the Transformers secret for a thousand years. How do we know? Because he just comes right out and tells us. He doesn't seem so secretive to me. I guess this means the Transformers have actually been on Earth for that long, too, which doesn't jibe with the franchise's continuity. Oh well. It's Transformers. Why rack our brains over it, right?
Transformers: The Last Knight opens June 23rd, and then you can look forward to potentially fourteen more movies.