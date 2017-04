New Trailer For Syrian Civil War Doc 'Last Men In Aleppo'

You can't turn on the news without more heartbreaking images from the ongoing conflict in Syria. And while our President continues to pretend he gave a crap about the many victims enduring the civil war, the media and now Hollywood are out there making sure the world is aware of everything going on. And part of that is the documentary, which isn't about Gary Johnson not knowing what the heck an "Aleppo" is. The film won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance this year, and follows the rescue team known as the White Helmets, who routinely endure the dangers of war to save others.Here is a synopsis for the film co-directed by Firas Fayyad and Steen Johannessen:Last Men in Aleppo opens in NY on May 3rd and Los Angeles on May 18th before expanding later. The film is actually playing as part of FilmFest DC which is kicking off here tonight. If you're interested in checking it out, you can purchase tickets here