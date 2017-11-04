New Trailer For Edgar Wright's 'Baby Driver' Shifts Into High Gear

No trailer causes more of a buzz than when Edgar Wright'sruns. There's a palpable energy coursing through the crowd, especially among viewers who know nothing of Wright's kinetic chase flick. Followed by the rapturous runs out of SXSW, you can hardly blame the studio for pushing the release date up a few weeks, and now a new trailer is here that should kick the excitement into high gear.Starring Ansel Elgort, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Eiza Gonzalez, Jon Hamm, and Jon Bernthal, the film is a mile-a-minute chase movie about a getaway driver named Baby who has a personal soundtrack coursing through his head. It helps him be the best in the game, but of course he ends up on the wrong side of a job gone bad, and he'll need all of his skills to getaway clean with those he cares about.opens June 28th.