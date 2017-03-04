4/03/2017
Netflix Picks Up Gareth Evans' 'Apostle' Starring Dan Stevens
Who knows when or if we'll ever get The Raid 3, but at least a new movie from Gareth Evans is happening. Last year we learned about his latest revenge movie, Apostle, that would star the red-hot Dan Stevens from Beauty and the Beast, The Guest, and Legion. Now that movie has a home that promises Evans will be able to make it exactly as he wants to.
Netflix has acquired global distribution on Apostle, which has now added Lucy Boynton (Sing Street), Michael Sheen, Bill Milner (Son of Rambow), and Kristine Froseth (of the Let the Right One In TV series) to the cast. Details on the plot remain slim, and they'll probably stay that way because Evans' movies are pretty straight-forward. Stevens plays a man who journeys to a remote island to rescue his sister from a cult, who have definitely messed with the wrong dude.
Hopefully we'll see Apostle later this year or early next, and fingers crossed Netflix gives it some kind of theatrical release, as well.