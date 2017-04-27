'Narnia: The Silver Chair' Lands 'Captain America' Director Joe Johnston

Joe Johnston has an incredible resume, no doubt about that, but he's also the guy who routinely directs the worst movie of any franchise. He's the one who gave usand, two movies nobody mentions during discussions of the best Marvel orfilms ever. So while he's assisted on Star Wars and Indiana Jones also directed, and more, he's hardly a sure thing for the revived Narnia franchise that he just became a part of.Johnston will direct, the fourth recent live-action adaptation of C.S. Lewis' popular series of novels. He'll be charged with pumping life into them after, andfailed to be the breakout hits they probably should have been. These books are held in equal esteem as Tolkien's, but there's simply no competition when it comes to the big screen. Two-time Oscar nominatedwriter David Magee will be penning the script.This will be the first film not to follow the Pevensie kids, and will instead focus on the unfortunately-named Eustace Scrubb, who was last played by Will Poulter. Doubtful he'll be coming back to reprise the role. The story follows Eustace and his school friend Jill Pole as they journey to Narnia to rescue Prince Caspian's son, who has been kidnapped.Johnston's not a bad choice and is really good at telling nostalgic adventure stories. He could potentially revive this franchise which has earned $1.6B worldwide. But he's not a particularly inspiring choice, either, and is just as prone to work that is utterly forgettable.