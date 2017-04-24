4/24/2017
'Mr. Robot' Creator May Be Writing An Obi-Wan Kenobi Spinoff
I don't know jack about the website Omega Underground, but their front page is splashed with all kinds of stuff that isn't as confirmed as they make them out to be. So take this one with more than the usual grain of salt, especially since it has to do with Star Wars, and even the most reliable websites falter when breaking news about it. The site says Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, one of the hottest names around Hollywood right now, may be working on an Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff.
They note a couple of sources that say Esmail has been taking meetings with Lucasfilm about writing the movie, but not necessarily directing it. Even though Esmail is responsible for one of the biggest cult TV shows out there, he's still not a known commodity to most people. Keep in mind that Esmail is super busy. Not only is he developing a Metropolis miniseries, but he writes and directs practically every Mr. Robot episode.
Star Wars Celebration made us feel like an endless supply of Star Wars movies were coming out but it's really not true. We're rapidly coming up on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and then next year it's the Han Solo spinoff, followed by 'Episode IX' in 2019. That's it. Nothing else has been confirmed. So we're probably due for an announcement on something like that, but I don't expect that to be made official until around Comic-Con this July.
This is far from the first time we've heard about Kenobi movie, too. Those rumors have been flying around for a handful of years, but they've been overshadowed by talk of a Boba Fett movie, largely because Josh Trank very nearly made one before he pissed off Lucasfilm execs. For what it's worth, Ewan McGregor is more than down for it, and in terms of characters who have the most interesting spaces to fill chronologically Kenobi is at the top of the list. Star Wars Rebels has helped fill some of those gaps, but a film set between 'Revenge of the Sith' and 'A New Hope' would be sweet.