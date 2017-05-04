4/05/2017
'Miss Bala' Remake On The Way With Catherine Hardwicke Directing
It should come as absolutely no surprise an American remake of acclaimed Mexican drama Miss Bala is on the way. The original film was released six years ago, and introduced us to future Bond girl Stephanie Sigman (Spectre) and director Gerardo Naranjo (Narcos, Fear the Walking Dead). While it did well internationally, domestically there wasn't a lot of attention paid to it, and so we're getting that remake.
Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight, Miss You Already) will direct Miss Bala from a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. The film centers on an aspiring Mexican beauty pageant contestant who is roped into the criminal underworld after witnessing a murder. It's a tough story based on actual events, and it doesn't go anywhere you might expect. The remake will follow a woman named Gloria Meyer, which sounds like they'll be casting an American lead, who gets caught in a deadly game between the CIA and DEA after her friend goes missing in Tijuana.
It's a great story regardless of where the film originates, but giving it too much of a Hollywood polish could be a problem. [THR]