4/09/2017
Miles Teller And Shailene Woodley Are Together Again In 'Adrift'
Since I am an unabashed lover of The Spectacular Now and the performances by Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller, I'm going to pretend their next project together is an unofficial sequel, a somber one, anyway. Last year we learned Woodley would star in Adrift, a survival tale from Everest director Baltasark Kormakur. And now today we learn that Teller is in talks to join her.
This would be Teller and Woodley's fifth movie together when you include the Divergent flicks, but this would be only the second in which they play a couple. The film will tell the true story of Tami Oldham and her fiance Richard Sharp who hit a monumental storm while sailing in the Pacific Ocean. Knocked unconscious, Tami would wake up to find Richard and the life boat gone, all navigating instruments destroyed, and nursing a nasty head wound. Thus began a 41-day journey of survival that took her 1500 miles to the Hawaiian shores. Tami's recollections of her earlier life with Richard as she tries to survive will form the bulk of the story. Her exploits were recounted in her autobiography, Red Sky in Mourning, which I highly recommend.
The script was written by Aaron and Jordan Kandell, writer of Disney's Moana. Shooting begins this summer. [THR]