4/17/2017
Michael Crichton's 'Micro' Lands 'Pirates Of The Caribbean 5' Director
Michael Crichton's final novel, Micro, is headed to the big screen, and it looks like he'll have a big blockbuster director attached. Deadline reported earlier this month at Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales co-director, Joachim Ronning, is in late discussions to helm the adaptation.
Micro was left unfinished when Crichton died in 2008, but Richard Preston was chose, after a very careful selection process, to complete it. He did the job well as the book sat on the bestseller list for twenty week, which may be why Steven Spielberg and Amblin Entertainment look at it as a high priority project. The Fantastic Voyage-esque (or Innerspace if you're so inclined) story follows “a group of graduate students lured to Hawaii to work for a mysterious biotech company — only to find themselves miniaturized and cast out into the rainforest, with nothing but their scientific expertise and wits to protect them.”
The latest 'Pirates' film got a warm reception at CinemaCon and that seems to have bolstered Ronning's stock around Hollywood even further. He previously co-directed Kon-Tiki, which was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Language Film category.