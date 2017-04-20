4/20/2017
Michael B. Jordan & Michael Shannon Are Starring In HBO's 'Fahrenheit 451'
The war on journalism, intellectuals, and history has been pretty ugly lately, reaching a new low with the current Presidential administration. Hopefully it won't reach Fahreinheit 451 levels, but HBO obviously thinks this is a good time to revisit Ray Bradbury's 1953 dystopian novel with a new adaptation featuring a trio of heavy hitters.
Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon are set to star in Fahrenheit 451, with 99 Homes director Ramin Bahrani at the helm. Whoa. Bradbury's story takes place in a future society where history is outlawed and firemen burn books. Jordan will play Guy Montag, a fireman who rebels against this practice and feuds with his mentor, Beatty, played by Shannon.
This'll be a reunion between Shannon and Bahrani who worked together on 99 Homes which featured an appropriately fiery and complex performance by the actor. Bahrani has also directed At Any Price, and acclaimed films Chop Shop, Goodbye Solo, and Man Push Cart.
Bradbury's book has been adapted numerous times, with the great Francois Truffaut directing one in 1966 that starred Oskar Werner and Julie Christie. No word on when HBO's film will premiere but some time next year seems like a solid bet. [Deadline]