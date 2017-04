Michael B. Jordan & Michael Shannon Are Starring In HBO's 'Fahrenheit 451'

The war on journalism, intellectuals, and history has been pretty ugly lately, reaching a new low with the current Presidential administration. Hopefully it won't reachlevels, but HBO obviously thinks this is a good time to revisit Ray Bradbury's 1953 dystopian novel with a new adaptation featuring a trio of heavy hitters.Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon are set to star in, withdirector Ramin Bahrani at the helm. Whoa. Bradbury's story takes place in a future society where history is outlawed and firemen burn books. Jordan will play Guy Montag, a fireman who rebels against this practice and feuds with his mentor, Beatty, played by Shannon.This'll be a reunion between Shannon and Bahrani who worked together onwhich featured an appropriately fiery and complex performance by the actor. Bahrani has also directed, and acclaimed films, andBradbury's book has been adapted numerous times, with the great Francois Truffaut directing one in 1966 that starred Oskar Werner and Julie Christie. No word on when HBO's film will premiere but some time next year seems like a solid bet. [ Deadline