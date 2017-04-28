4/28/2017
'Masters Of The Universe' Loses McG As Director, But Gains David Goyer As Writer
This news is probably going to bring mixed emotions to fans of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, who are justifiably excited that Sony is finally moving forward on the long-awaited film. The talent most recently attached to it have been director McG, and writers Alex Litvak and Mike Finch, who have actually taken a crack at it twice. Well, boys, your work here is now done as Sony is going in a different direction all-around.
According to EW, McG is no longer directing Masters of the Universe. He had been on board since last year and had spoken about his plans often, but none of that's going to happen now. There's also a new writer taking a shot at the script and it's David Goyer, news that some may not be so happy about depending on how they feel about the DCEU. He's been a key piece for all of it, and was also a central writer on Christopher Nolan's Bat-trilogy. But he's also the guy who wrote Jumper and Ghost Rider: Spirits of Vengeance, so he's prone to droppin' some crapola. Frankly, I think the good stuff he's done (which includes Dark City, by the way) far outweighs the bad.
Sony is now looking at directors to take over the project, while talking to A-list actors for the role of He-Man. Kellan Lutz was the guy mentioned for it last year, and he seemed to have McG's support, but hopefully saner minds have prevailed.
Masters of the Universe is set to open December 18th 2019.