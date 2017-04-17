4/17/2017
Mark Hamill Teases Luke Skywalker Turn To The Dark Side, And Other 'Star Wars' Bits
By now you've probably watched the teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi a dozen times (give or take) and have begun obsessing over every detail. While there are many scenes worth getting excited about, the one that leaves the greatest impression is at the end as Luke Skywalker says it's "time for the Jedi to end." Well, what does that mean exactly? Seen in a certain light, ironically, it sorta sounds like Luke has turned to the Dark Side. Well, in a conversation with ABC, Mark Hamill has thrown a little fuel onto the fire...
"There's a difference between teaser and a trailer. A teaser is supposed to show you dynamic images that heighten your awareness and make you want to see the trailer, but avoid all story points if at all possible. [But] I think that's the only story point that’s in the teaser, which is Luke saying it's time for the Jedi to end. It was as shocking to me to read what Rian [Johnson, the director] had written as I'm sure it will be for the audience."
And when asked flat out if Luke could go dark, Hamill replied "It's possible, anything's possible."
Of course, Hamill also made it clear throughout Star Wars Celebration that he's someone NOT to be trusted since he likes to spread lies to fool everybody. I think it's amazing how he and the rest of the cast manage to tip-toe around giving anything away while leaving everyone hanging on each word.
Okay, a little wrap-up on a few small details from 'Celebration' that are worth noting, like director Rian Johnson saying that despite earlier claims, 'The Last Jedi' is singular and not plural. So there aren't a rack of Jedi running around trying not to be the "last" one. There's just one...
“In my mind [‘The Last Jedi’] is singular,” Johnson said. “They say in ‘The Force Awakens’ that [Luke] has gone to find the last Jedi temple and Luke’s the last Jedi.”
Other than "Hey Luke, whatcha been up to all these years?", the big question has to do with Rey (Daisy Ridley) and her parentage. While some have speculated her Daddy might actually be Luke, that's way too easy and isn't likely to be the case. Johnson says the mystery will be addressed, though, although he doesn't say it will be answered...
“It’s something that is absolutely going to be addressed. “How we address [Rey’s parentage] and how you feel about it and what happens with that is one of [those secrets]."
Some impatient folks have already begun to wonder about the fate of the Star Wars franchise beyond episode IX, as if Disney and Lucasfilm will just wrap it up and call it a day forever. Of course not, and producer Kathleen Kennedy told Fandango that OF COURSE Star Wars will continue. But will the Skywalker clan be the focus? Well, that's sorta up in the air...
"I certainly foresee movies past nine. Whether or not we carry on the Skywalker saga… you know, George always intended nine movies, and whether we continue that or not is something we’re talking about right now. If the story warrants it, we’ll absolutely do it. If it actually inspires new ideas, then we’ll probably head in that direction. We just don’t know yet."
And finally, the saddest news for me, besides that we won't see Carrie Fisher's Leia beyond 'The Last Jedi', is that Star Wars Rebels is indeed ending after season four. That means you can expect this final season is going to be huge, and draw a tighter connection with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. But maybe not too much of connection. In 'Rogue One' we all caught a glimpse of the lovable droid Chopper rolling around the base, and Hera herself was even put on blast over intercom. Finally, the Ghost ship is seen in the middle of the decisive battle over Scarif. So doesn't that mean Star Wars Rebels should end on that aerial dogfight? Series showrunner Dave Filoni says nope, not necessarily...
“I wouldn’t like hanging this entire series we’ve done, and my characters, on something else we’ve already seen...There would have to be something really epic that my guys are doing in that [Scarif] battle. And if there was something epic, it should’ve been in the movie.”
Grrrr, dammit Filoni, you're right. Star Wars Rebels should be able to end what has been a terrific run on its own terms, not beholden to another movie's events. Besides, I'm fairly certain there will be a new animated series with some of the same characters right around the corner.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens December 15th.