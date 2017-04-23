4/23/2017
Margot Robbie To Play Queen Elizabeth Opposite Saoirse Ronan In 'Mary Queen Of Scots'
For a few years Saoirse Ronan has been attached to Mary Queen of Scots, which at one point had Susanne Bier (The Night Manager, Serena) set to direct. Late last year Bier was replaced by Josie Rourke, and the project has since taken off in ways that should make it a hot property, especially now that Margot Robbie is on board to play Queen Elizabeth I.
Variety reports Robbie will join Ronan, the latter playing the titular Mary Stuart who plotted to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth, the Queen of England. The attempt failed and Mary found herself imprisoned for nearly two decades before being beheaded in 1587.
The film has yet to be officially green lit, but with Robbie, Ronan, and House of Cards creator Beau Willimon providing an original script that is likely to change soon. The role of Elizabeth comes with a ton of prestige. Dame Judi Dench and Cate Blanchett have played Elizabeth to tremendous acclaim, including an Oscars win for Dench and a nomination for Blanchett. Could Robbie be next in line?