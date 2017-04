Major 'Star Wars' Announcement Tomorrow; Is It A Teaser For 'The Last Jedi'?

You probably already know it, but Star Wars Celebration kicks off in Orlando in just a few days. You've also probably noticed an uptick inrumors, as well. Most of them will turn out to be crap and those that aren't will spoil the year's biggest movie, so let's (mostly) stick with what's for real. It was Good Morning America that debuted the first trailer for, and now they're promising a huge announcement for tomorrow that many are already speculating is a teaser for 'The Last Jedi'.Okay, so we've got "40 years in the making" plus Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley together for whatever this announcement is. It must be huge to bring those two together. Maybe they're going to reveal the connection between Luke Skywalker and Rey to the morning drive time audience? Eh, probably not.As for the teaser we are expected to get this weekend at Star Wars Celebration, Star Wars News Net (judge accordingly) says it will have a "full trailer" feel, so not like your typical b.s. preview. We'll see about that but I wouldn't complain.Directed by Rian Johnson,opens December 15th.