Major 'Star Wars' Announcement Tomorrow; Is It A Teaser For 'The Last Jedi'?

You probably already know it, but Star Wars Celebration kicks off in Orlando in just a few days. You've also probably noticed an uptick in Star Wars: The Last Jedi rumors, as well. Most of them will turn out to be crap and those that aren't will spoil the year's biggest movie, so let's (mostly) stick with what's for real. It was Good Morning America that debuted the first trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and now they're promising a huge announcement for tomorrow that many are already speculating is a teaser for 'The Last Jedi'.
TOMORROW ON @GMA: @StarWars celebrates its 40th anniversary and we've got an announcement you won't want to miss! pic.twitter.com/gbQWV1a8Yt— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 10, 2017
Okay, so we've got "40 years in the making" plus Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley together for whatever this announcement is. It must be huge to bring those two together. Maybe they're going to reveal the connection between Luke Skywalker and Rey to the morning drive time audience? Eh, probably not.
As for the teaser we are expected to get this weekend at Star Wars Celebration, Star Wars News Net (judge accordingly) says it will have a "full trailer" feel, so not like your typical b.s. preview. We'll see about that but I wouldn't complain.
Directed by Rian Johnson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens December 15th.