Live-Action 'Titans', Animated 'Young Justice' To Launch DC Digital Service

Everybody's getting in on the streaming service game now, as every entertainment corporation realizes they can make you pay monthly for shows you can't find elsewhere. And now Warner Bros. is getting into the game and they are taking aim right at the fanboys who love their superheroes. The company has announced a brand new digital service that will see the the return of Greg Berlanti's live-action Titans series, and a revival of the hit animated series, Young Justice, titled Young Justice: Outsiders.
Titans was originally planned for TNT back in 2014 but it never got moving. Why waste a good idea, right? Berlanti, who is the guy who gives us Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow every week, wrote the pilot alongside Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman. Just as before it will feature Dick Grayson aka Robin aka Nightwing as he joins with other young costumed heroes from the far corners of the DCU.
This will actually be the third season of Young Justice, which has received a boost from having original episodes run on Netflix. It's actually been in the works for a while, so no surprise that a synopsis is already available:
“In the new season, the team faces its greatest challenge as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy.”
Warner Bros. plans to launch the service next year so you might want to start setting aside $9.99 a month or whatever it will cost. What if Marvel pulls something like this? You know it's not far off, right? [Deadline]