Liam Neeson Will Turn Private Eye In New Philip Marlowe Movie

During the film noir boom of the '40s and '50s, cinematic private eyes were a dime a dozen. But there was one who rose above the rest and that was Philip Marlowe, author Raymond Chandler's hardboiled detective who was portrayed by Humphrey Bogart in. Others have played Marlowe since then, and now it's Liam Neeson's turn to give it a shot.Neeson is set to star in, from a spec script written by's William Monahan. The story is adapted from, a new mystery published by author Benjamin Black in 2014. Here's a synopsis for the book:No word on a director or even what studio this will end up at, but I don't know how much of a demand there is for the return of Philip Marlowe. Having Neeson on board helps, obviously, and what director he's paired up with will go a long way in forecasting the movie's prospects. I would have said the time to revive the film noir genre was 2005 when we gotfrom Rian Johnson and Robert Rodriguez gave us. The time may have slipped by, though.