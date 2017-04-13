4/13/2017
'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Images Reveal Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, & Jeff Bridges In Disguise
Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman: The Secret Service was a surprise hit a couple of years ago, and was far more enjoyable than the other spy movies that surrounded it like. Yeah, I'm looking at you, Spectre. The combination of Vaughn and comic book scribe Mark Millar did very nearly the same thing they accomplished with Kick-Ass, and that's throw an entire genre for an over-the-top, R-rated loop. Can they repeat that success with Kingsman: The Golden Circle?
EW has debuted some new images from the sequel and its ridiculous casting. We get our first look at Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, and Jeff Bridges as members of The Statesmen, which is the American counterpart to the Kingsman spy agency. Tatum is all decked out like a Texas cowboy, while Berry plays tech wiz Ginger, and Bridges is the head of their organization, looking like a castaway from Dallas. Other new faces are Julianne Moore as Poppy, the criminal mastermind behind The Golden Circle, plus Pedro Pascal as a Statesman agent and Elton John as a version of himself. More on him can be found in this update...
“Brand new, beyond-Bond gadgets include a mechanical attack dog and an electric cowboy-style lasso that slices through bad guys… And the new cast not only includes four Oscar winners, but is ridiculously cool, with Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry and Game of Thrones‘ Pedro Pascal appearing as members of the Statesman, America’s Kingsman equivalent. Julianne Moore also costars as a Martha Stewart-ish global entrepreneur named Poppy and Elton John pops up as a “Vaughn-ized” (per the director) version of himself.”
Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, and Sophie Cookson all return for more globe-hopping spycraft fun. Kingsman: The Golden Circle opens September 29th.