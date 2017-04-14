4/14/2017
Kevin Hart And Tim Story Sign Up For 'Night School'; Robert Duvall Joins Steve McQueen's 'Widows' Remake
The combination of Kevin Hart, producer Will Packer, and director Tim Story is tough to beat. Together they've teamed up for two Ride Along movies and a pair of Think Like a Man movies, and now they're at it again. Hart will star the action-comedy Night School, which Story will direct. Co-written by Hart with Neighbors' Nicholas Stoller providing some additional scriptwork, the film follows a group of misfits forced to attend adult classes to prepare for the GED exam. So what makes it an ACTION-comedy rather than just a comedy? We don't know yet. Maybe they find out their teacher is a Russian spy or something. Next up for Hart is a reteaming with Dwayne Johnson for Jumanji, followed by a remake of French comedy The Intouchables. [Variety]
The great Robert Duvall is the latest to join Steve McQueen's remake of Widows, based on the British crime series from the 1980s. He joins Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Ervio, Colin Farrell, and Liam Neeson in the story following the widows of bank robbers who attempt the same dangerous heist that doomed their husbands. Duvall will play Farrell's father who may help the widows complete the gig. [Variety]