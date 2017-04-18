Keira Knightley Is Back In New 'Pirates Of The Caribbean 5' Trailer

It always seemed a little weird that only Orlando Bloom was coming back to join Johnny Depp for. I mean, do we care about Will Turner without Keira Knightley's Elizabeth Swann? Well, it appears we won't have to find out because she's back, too.In this international trailer for the fifth 'Pirates' movie we get a glimpse at Swann, staring off into the distance at...something. It's not a lot, but it does confirm Knightley's return for a story that features Brenton Thwaites as the son she shares with Will. It's entirely possible Swann is only back as part of a dream sequence or flashback, but if this is truly the franchise's final chapter she deserves to get in on the action for real.opens May 26th.