4/26/2017
'Jurassic World 2' Is Bringing Back Jeff Goldblum As Ian Malcolm
Of the Jurassic Park characters fans would have wanted to see return for Jurassic World, B.D. Wong's geneticist Henry Wu was probably not high on the list. That title probably would have gone to Jeff Goldblum's arrogant dino-nerd, Dr. Ian Malcolm, who has become incredibly popular over the last two decades. Well, they had to wait a bit longer for it, but "life finds a way!!!", and Malcolm is indeed coming back.
Goldblum will reprise the character for Jurassic World 2, and of course we have no idea what he'll be doing or what he's been up to. No proof to the rumor Malcolm has been shacking up with Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), although I'd be down with that. J.A. Bayona is directing from a script co-written by previous director, Colin Trevorrow, who will be busy with that whole Star Wars: Episode IX thing he's got going on. No proof to the rumor
Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and B.D. Wong will be coming back, joined by Justice Smith, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, and more. Jurassic World 2 opens June 22nd 2018. [THR]