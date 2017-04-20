Jon Bernthal And Tom Holland Are Holy Warriors In The 'Pilgrimage' Trailer

When it comes to playing merciless killers, few actors have the instant credibility of Jon Bernthal. Not sure how he feels about that, but it's true. He's The Punisher, and few characters have a "killing machine" reputation quite like that. Now Bernthal is taking his talents to the 13th-century in the Irish action film,, which will be debuting at Tribeca soon.Directed by Brendan Muldowney () with Richard Armitage () and Tom Holland () in lead roles, the medieval film follows a band of Catholic monks who are tasked with escorting their holiest relic to Rome, battling warring tribes, Norman conquerors and treachery as their faith is tested. Bernthal plays a character known simply as "The Mute", which should tell you all you need to know about what kind of guy he's going to be. Let's just say plenty of blood is going to be spilled in this holy crusade.premieres at Tribeca this weekend and opens on August 11th.