4/28/2017
Jim Sheridan's 'H-Block' To Star Jamie Dornan, Cillian Murphy, & Pierce Brosnan
Well, an Anthropoid reunion was hardly something to be expected today, but lucky for us we're getting one. Jamie Dornan and Cillian Murphy are reteaming for H-Block, which will co-star Pierce Brosnan and be directed by famed Irish director, Jim Sheridan.
Sheridan is the six-time Oscar-nominated director behind In America, My Left Foot, and In the Name of the Father. H-Block will find him returning to Ireland for the story of the 1983 Maze Prison escape in which nearly forty members of the IRA broke out of the most dangerous, most secure prison in Northern Ireland. The prison was also the setting of Steve McQueen's 2008 film, Hunger. Murphy plays the respected head of the IRA escapees, with Dornan as a violent member of the ring who plans the whole thing, and Brosnan as the prison warden.
Great casts has never been Sheridan's problem, but of late he's made some curious choices. Directing the 50 Cent biopic Get Rich or Die Tryin' was strange, and he's received poor reviews for The Secret Scripture which debuted at TIFF and opens next month. [Deadline]