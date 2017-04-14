Jason Clarke Is A Nazi Leader Under Threat In First Trailer For 'HHhH'

I don't know if there's any audience that will show up for a movie titled, no matter what the subject matter. How do you even pronounce it to your friends? In this case, the film covers exactly the same ground as last year's excellent WWII thriller,, so at least with me it's got a tough uphill battle.Here's the plus side; it has an amazing array of talent on both sides of the camera. Cedric Jimenez () directs Jason Clarke, Mia Wasikowska, Rosamund Pike, Jack O'Connell, and Jack Reynor in the dramatization of the 1942 plot to assassinate Nazi leader Reinhard Heydrich, Head of the SS, the Gestapo, and architect of the "Final Solution." Yeah, he's a worthy target, and as played by Clarke he looks every bit the cold and ruthless murderer he was.In case you're wondering, the HHhH stands for Himmlers Hirn heißt Heydrich, or "Himmler's brain is called Heydrich". It's supposed to be a joke or something. Germans.opens June 7th in France but no U.S. date yet.