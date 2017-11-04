4/11/2017
Jamie Bell Takes Charge In Trailer For Hostage Thriller, '6 Days'
Unlike his cast mates in Fantastic Four, Jamie Bell has taken a bit of a step back from the big screen after that disastrous failure. He's been busy on the AMC series Turn: Washington's Spies, which is wrapping up a successful four-season run, and during that time Bell found room for at least one movie. He'll star in 6 Days, a film that puts him back in the role of hero, but of a very different sort than The Thing.
Directed by Toa Fraser with Mark Strong and Abbie Cornish co-starring, the film recounts the 1980 terrorist attack on the Iranian Embassy in Princes Gate, London, and the tense six-day standoff that took place. Here's the full synopsis:
In April 1980, six armed gunmen stormed the Iranian Embassy in Princes Gate, London, taking 26 people inside hostage. Over the next six days a tense standoff took place, all the while a group of highly trained soldiers from the SAS prepared for a raid, the likes of which the world had never seen before.
The film was shot on location in London, in and around Knightsbridge. The screenplay was written by acclaimed screenwriter Glenn Standring after extensive research and interviews with various individuals who played a key part in the days leading up to, during, and after the Embassy siege. The framework for the film largely follows the perspective of three people who played a vital part in the events at the time – hostage negotiator Max Vernon, the man responsible for communicating with the terrorists inside the building; news reporter Kate Adie, who was covering the events for the BBC and Rusty Firmin, leader of one of the SAS assault teams that entered the Iranian Embassy to end the siege.
Looks like a solid, meat and potatoes thriller. Here's hoping it finds a way to our shores after opening in the U.K. this August.