Jamie Bell Takes Charge In Trailer For Hostage Thriller, '6 Days'

Unlike his cast mates in, Jamie Bell has taken a bit of a step back from the big screen after that disastrous failure. He's been busy on the AMC series, which is wrapping up a successful four-season run, and during that time Bell found room for at least one movie. He'll star in, a film that puts him back in the role of hero, but of a very different sort than The Thing.Directed by Toa Fraser with Mark Strong and Abbie Cornish co-starring, the film recounts the 1980 terrorist attack on the Iranian Embassy in Princes Gate, London, and the tense six-day standoff that took place. Here's the full synopsis:Looks like a solid, meat and potatoes thriller. Here's hoping it finds a way to our shores after opening in the U.K. this August.