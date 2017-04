James Gunn Confirms His Return For 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'

After the massive success of, which Marvel was super nervous about beforehand, writer/director James Gunn didn't automatically agree to doing the sequel. To his credit, he took time to assess whether joining the bunch of a-holes for another universe-spanning adventure was what he really wanted, and ultimately he decided that yes,would be in his future. And once again speculation has started to mount over his return for a third movie, but this time Gunn decided to end any suspense early.OF COURSE he's coming back. Here's his rather humorous announcement on Facebook As Marvel begins to take a more offbeat approach to some of their characters (see thetrailer), Gunn is clearly the guy who has helped lead the way. After that, who knows what Gunn's future holds with Marvel. He may decide to step away and make more movies like The Belko Experiment, or perhaps he'll jump to a different character. It's pretty much wide open to him at this point.opens May 5th.