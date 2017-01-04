It's Rosario Dawson vs. Katherine Heigl In New Trailer For 'Unforgettable'

Apparently Katherine Heigl hasn't watched any of the Marvel Netflix shows, or pretty much anything else Rosario Dawson has been in. Otherwise she'd know not to f**k with her. She bites off more than she can chew in the new trailer for, which looks like one of those degrading domestic thrillers where women fight other women over some dude.Heigl plays a woman who goes to pathological lengths to destroy her ex-husband's (Geoff Stults) new wife (Dawson, obviously), who has her own troubled past. Eventually they'll just engage in an epic cat fight or something, because that's how these things go. Here's the synopsis to further explain that which doesn't need explaining:Directed by Denise Di Novi,opens April 21st, and you know it's going to do really well, right? These movies always do.