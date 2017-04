'Infinity War' & 'Avengers 4' Shooting Separately, MCU Could Be Rebooted

Looking back at each individual franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, each has comprised three movies and then they're done. Is it safe then to assume that the MCU would conclude after three Phases? That may be the direction Marvel's Kevin Feige is going as things inch closer to the giant line-wide crossover,. But before we get to what may or may not be the end of the MCU, Feige provides Collider with a small update about 'Infinity War' and its untitled sequel.So no more of this back-to-back business. Feige went on to add that the Russo Brothers will begin shootingor whatever it's called this August, so we'll likely see 'Infinity War' wrap a month or two earlier.Okay, now to the big stuff. When talking again with Collider about the shape of the MCU moving beyond Phase 3, Feige suggested that we may not see a Phase 4. What emerges could be what he calls a "new thing" entirely...That almost sounds like a reboot, but I highly doubt Marvel would do that with so many burgeoning franchises like, and. My guess is that we'll see some kind of clean break from the previous generation of actors, which works out fine for guys like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth whose deals are up anyway, and a focus on newer stars like Brie Larson, Chadwick Boseman, and others. At least, I hope that's what he means.