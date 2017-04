'Indiana Jones 5', 'Star Wars IX' Get New Release Dates

It's a time when studios are starting to lay the groundwork for their biggest properties, and after 20th Century Fox set dates for their upcoming X-Men movies , Lucasfilm is staking out real estate for the nextandmovies.First up is something we've already known for a while, butis now officially set for May 24th 2019. The film will be directed by Colin Trevorrow, and as we recently learned it will not be featuring an appearance by Carrie Fisher as Leia. That date is only three weeks after, so May is going to be wild.And then there's, likely to be the final time Harrison Ford cracks the whip. After being previously set for July 2019 it has now been bumped a year to July 10th 2020. The reason probably has to do with Steven Spielberg's busy schedule. He has his Pentagon Papers movie with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, and he may try to fit insomewhere.Also, Disney has movedto November 2018, hopefully so they can figure out a new title. Ava Duvernay'smoves up to March 9th 2018; Jon Favreau's live-actionopens July 19th 2019 andarrives November 27th 2019.