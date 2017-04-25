4/25/2017
'Indiana Jones 5', 'Star Wars IX' Get New Release Dates
It's a time when studios are starting to lay the groundwork for their biggest properties, and after 20th Century Fox set dates for their upcoming X-Men movies, Lucasfilm is staking out real estate for the next Star Wars and Indiana Jones movies.
First up is something we've already known for a while, but Star Wars: Episode IX is now officially set for May 24th 2019. The film will be directed by Colin Trevorrow, and as we recently learned it will not be featuring an appearance by Carrie Fisher as Leia. That date is only three weeks after Avengers 4, so May is going to be wild.
And then there's Indiana Jones 5, likely to be the final time Harrison Ford cracks the whip. After being previously set for July 2019 it has now been bumped a year to July 10th 2020. The reason probably has to do with Steven Spielberg's busy schedule. He has his Pentagon Papers movie with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, and he may try to fit in The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara somewhere.
Also, Disney has moved Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 to November 2018, hopefully so they can figure out a new title. Ava Duvernay's A Wrinkle in Time moves up to March 9th 2018; Jon Favreau's live-action The Lion King opens July 19th 2019 and Frozen 2 arrives November 27th 2019.