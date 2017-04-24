Here's Why The 'Avengers 4' Title Won't Be Revealed For A While

We've heard various versions of this from others within Marvel for a few months, but now Kevin Feige is weighing in on why we can't know the title of Avengers 4 yet. Speaking with CinemaBlend, Feige confirmed that the title of Avengers 4 would be a spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War. So nope, he ain't tellin' and probably nobody within Marvel will for quite a while. When asked if Thanos would be appearing in both or just 'Infinity War', Feige said “They’re two very different movies. That’s all I’ll say.”
Originally, Marvel had 'Infinity War' set to be a two-parter that the Russo Brothers would shoot back-to-back. They recently cleared up that a continuous shoot was no longer in the plans, and it makes sense if these are working from vastly different narratives.
So what does this mean? Avengers: 13 Reasons Why Cap Died? Hey, with Chris Evans' contract up you never know. Heck, they might wipe all the old guys out and start everything over with Secret Wars or something.
Meanwhile, the chatty Feige also spoke with Collider about Thanos' motivations in 'Infinity War', and what he said was kind of surprising...
“[His motives] will be similar to what they were in the Infinity Gauntlet in various ways. I guess that’s all I can say about that.”
Really? In the comic, Thanos was driven by his love for Death. Not the actual act of killing, but his love for the physical embodiment of Death. To win her...heart (?), he destroyed literally half of the universe. Now, I don't think that happens in the MCU, but his being driven by love is an interesting place to start. Is it possible we could see Cate Blanchett's Hela, who is the Asgardian goddess of Death, play a role here?
Avengers: Infinity War arrives May 4th 2018, Avengers 4: The Return Of Hulk's Purple Pants a year later.