Guillermo Del Toro Reflects On 'At The Mountains Of Madness' And Why It Never Happened

Of the many planned but unmade films Guillermo Del Toro has, the one that must hurt the most, not only for him but for his fans, is. This was a passion project of Del Toro's, who has long loved the work of H.P. Lovecraft, and he fought with Universal to make it a reality. He had the star, Tom Cruise, and even James Cameron as a producer, but the studio balked. One reason was the budget, estimated at $150M+, which wouldn't have been so bad if Del Toro didn't insist on it being R-rated. Well, he did, and the movie never happened.In a chat with Collider , Del Toro has reflected on, what killed it, and what he has learned about that entire experience...You have to think that one day Del Toro will circle back to this, and perhaps make the necessary adjustments that will get it done. Or perhaps not. He's earned the freedom to make any movie how he wants, and may never want to give that up.