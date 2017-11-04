4/11/2017
Gina Rodriguez Eyes 'Miss Bala' Remake; Vincent Cassel Goes 'Underwater'
While we probably don't need a remake of the critically-acclaimed Mexican thriller Miss Bala, we're getting one with Catherine Hardwicke at the helm so we might as well deal with it. However if this casting news proves accurate it may be worth it. Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez is said to be on the shortlist to lead the film as a beauty pageant contestant who witnesses a gangland murder and is kidnapped by the killers, who force her into the drug trade. It's a role Rodriguez could absolutely nail, so let's hope an offer is put out to her soon. [TheTrackingBoard]
Have you seen Kristen Stewart's hair lately? That's her getting ready for her next film, Underwater, an action film from The Signal director William Eubank. While she remains the centerpiece, Stewart has already been joined by TJ Miller and Iron Fist's Jessica Henwick. Now the cast gets even bigger with the additions of Vincent Cassel and The Get Down's Mamoudou Athie. The film follows underwater researchers who must make it to safety when their subterranean laboratory is destroyed by an earthquake. [THR]