'Ghost In The Shell' Is Projected To Lose A Ton Of Money

This has not been a good week for Paramount and Dreamworks, the studios behind the live-actionHeading into its second weekend the controversial film has only earned $73M worldwide, a surprising number only if you factor in Scarlett Johansson's previous solo success with. Whether you believe the white-washing controversy is legit or not, there's no question it affected viewer turnout domestically, and even Paramount had to cop to that . How much did it affect the overall numbers? Well, we're starting to find out. Deadline is reporting Paramount and Dreamworks could lose north of $60M, off a reported production budget and advertising cost of $250M. If it actually turns out to be more than that, with some estimates reporting the production budget as high as $180M rather than the reported $110M, it could turn into a loss of more than $100M. Oof. The projected worldwide earnings are $200M, which isn't good at all for a project of this size and scope.How it actually turns out will depend a lot on this weekend whenhits Japan and China, the two markets it is likely to perform the best. It could possibly do Warcraft numbers and zoom past that projected $200M total, or they could see the film as an insult and ignore it altogether. We'll find out soon, but don't expect a lot of anime/manga adaptations to come out of this. I imagine Warner Bros. is puttingright back on the shelf now.