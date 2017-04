Future 'Alien' Movies Could Feature A Digitally De-Aged Sigourney Weaver

So, you've been wanting Sigourney Weaver to bring Ripley back to thefranchise, eh? Well, be careful what you wish for. Director Ridley Scott may have an idea for doing that which is bound to be divisive, especially if you disliked the digital re-creation of Carrie Fisher inAccording to AvPGalaxy , Scott mentions in an upcoming issue of Empire that he would be open to digitally de-aging Sigourney Weaver for future Alien movies. Here's their write-up...Hardly a confirmation and I imagine fan response will hold some sway whether this actually happens. Then again, Scott is the same director who filledwith an all-white cast then heartily defended it, so maybe what the people want isn't forefront in his thoughts.opens May 19th, and there are a couple more sequels to go after that before Scott links up to, so a lot can change between now and then.