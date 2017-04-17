4/17/2017
Future 'Alien' Movies Could Feature A Digitally De-Aged Sigourney Weaver
So, you've been wanting Sigourney Weaver to bring Ripley back to the Alien franchise, eh? Well, be careful what you wish for. Director Ridley Scott may have an idea for doing that which is bound to be divisive, especially if you disliked the digital re-creation of Carrie Fisher in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
According to AvPGalaxy, Scott mentions in an upcoming issue of Empire that he would be open to digitally de-aging Sigourney Weaver for future Alien movies. Here's their write-up...
Scott will, it seems, be holding back some of his gruesome notions for future installments: he is planning at least two more films before linking up with the original “Alien.” “Right now we’ve got a ten-page synopsis,” he reveals. ‘John Logan‘s doing it. And we know where we’re going with it.’ He is not ruling out the idea of using a digitally de-aged Sigourney Weaver to bring back Ripley: ‘You could do that,’ he allows. And Logan promises ‘different mutations’ of the Alien to come.
Hardly a confirmation and I imagine fan response will hold some sway whether this actually happens. Then again, Scott is the same director who filled Exodus: Gods and Kings with an all-white cast then heartily defended it, so maybe what the people want isn't forefront in his thoughts.
Alien: Covenant opens May 19th, and there are a couple more sequels to go after that before Scott links up to Alien, so a lot can change between now and then.