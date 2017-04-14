4/14/2017
First Trailer For Woody Harrelson's Ambitious Directorial Debut, 'Lost In London'
For his directorial debut Lost in London, Woody Harrelson decided it was time to go big or go home. He wasn't just going to make another movie, he was going to shoot it and broadcast it live at the same time, an ambitious undertaking for any filmmaker. And in January he did it during a one night only event that our writer Zack Walsh called "Birdman, if it were written by stoners and performed as an endurance test."
Now it's been a few months and the film is getting a platform release in very select theaters, and a new trailer has been dropped to herald its arrival. The story is based loosely on Harrelson's 2002 arrest and the wild events that followed. Owen Wilson, Willie Nelson, and Peter Ferdinando co-star. Here's the synopsis:
A comic re-staging of one crazy night in Soho in 2002, ‘Lost In London’ follows Harrelson, playing himself, as he struggles to get home to his family after a scandal threatens to ruin his marriage. Run-ins with royalty, friends and the law all seem to conspire to keep him from succeeding. Funny, charming and finally quite moving, Woody’s film ultimately proves much more than a dazzling technical exercise.
Without the "live" aspect it will undoubtedly lose some of the high-wire tension, but who doesn't want to see what a guy like Harrelson can do behind the camera? I sure do. Lost in London opens May 5th.