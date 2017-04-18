4/18/2017
First Teaser For SyFy's Superman Prequel Series, 'Krypton'
Does anybody really want a Superman series that doesn't have Superman in it? We used to ask that same question about Smallville back in the day, and that turned out pretty well. So who knows? Maybe SyFy's Krypton will fill a niche fans of the character didn't know they wanted, because the first teaser actually looks pretty good.
The teaser leaked earlier today (SyFy says its unofficial, but come on) and so far has been met warmly. Set 200 years before the birth of Kal-El, the show follows the politics and culture of Superman's home planet. Of course, we know it'll all end in disaster, and maybe we'll see some of the seeds of that destruction here. What I see are elements of the opening act of Man of Steel, arguably the best part of that movie. It's probably not a coincidence David Goyer, who worked on that film and is still a key part of the DCEU, is an exec-producer and co-writer.
Here's the synopsis:
Syfy’s Krypton, the much-anticipated Superman prequel set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, will follow Superman’s grandfather — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos.
Krypton will be executive produced by David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Dark Knight trilogy) through his Phantom Four banner. Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow) will serve as executive producer/showrunner; Colm McCarthy (She Who Brings Gifts, Peaky Blinders) is set to direct and co-executive produce the pilot. The pilot teleplay and story is written by David S. Goyer & Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles). Krypton will be produced by Warner Horizon Television and is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, published by DC Comics.
Look for Krypton to arrive later this year.