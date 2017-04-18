First Teaser For SyFy's Superman Prequel Series, 'Krypton'

Does anybody really want a Superman series that doesn't have Superman in it? We used to ask that same question aboutback in the day, and that turned out pretty well. So who knows? Maybe SyFy'swill fill a niche fans of the character didn't know they wanted, because the first teaser actually looks pretty good.The teaser leaked earlier today (SyFy says its unofficial, but come on) and so far has been met warmly. Set 200 years before the birth of Kal-El, the show follows the politics and culture of Superman's home planet. Of course, we know it'll all end in disaster, and maybe we'll see some of the seeds of that destruction here. What I see are elements of the opening act of, arguably the best part of that movie. It's probably not a coincidence David Goyer, who worked on that film and is still a key part of the DCEU, is an exec-producer and co-writer.Here's the synopsis:Look forto arrive later this year.