First Look At Joaquin Phoenix In Lynne Ramsay's 'You Were Never Really Here'

Incredibly, it's been six years since Lynne Ramsay's last feature,fiasco, the better. Fortunately for all of us, she's got a new project on the way with an adaptation of Jonathan Ames' book,, and now we're getting the first look at her leading man, Joaquin Phoenix.Looking like he regressed to his unshavenpersona, Phoenix stars as Joe, a former Marine and ex-FBI agent who takes it upon himself to rescue young girls from the sex trade. When he's hired by a New York politician to find and rescue his daughter from a brothel, Joe uncovers a level of corruption he's unprepared to handle and may have to break a solemn vow to survive.It's a very different kind of role than we've seen from Phoenix in a very long time, and of course it's great just to have Ramsay back directing again. Amazon Studios has the rights but have not set a release date.