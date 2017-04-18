Female-Led King Kong TV Series In The Works

re-introduced King Kong to an audience that had not seen the giant ape on screen since Peter Jackson's remake years ago. And while it didn't exactly set the charts on fire here, worldwide the film earned $552M, proving there is a base of fans out there who are interested in seeing more of Kong's origins. Those people are about to get their wish as a new TV series set on Skull Island is on the way, with a female lead to boot.Awkwardly titled, it's being described as a “serialized, contemporary continuation of the classic,” with a “female-led, multicultural ensemble”. The "wonders and horrors" of the king of all apes' Skull Island home will be explored in a story that will be penned by Jonathan Penner and Stacy Title, based on Merian C. Cooper’s King Kong and DeVito ArtWorks’ Skull Island. The reason this can even happen is that the series will be based on Joe DeVito's book. Getting into all of the various entities that own portions of the King Kong rights isn't worth the time.It's probably a wise idea not to connect this with the Kong/Godzilla shared universe as past attempts by other franchises to do that have mostly failed. While this is pretty early on and no networks in the running to snag it, there is already a great deal of potential for a mystery box series in the vein of. Just no polar bears, please.