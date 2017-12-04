Fear Takes Over In Trailer For Stephen King's 'The Mist' TV Series

Many Stephen King movies have gone on to be successful, cult favorite adaptations, but my favorite is 2007's. Apparently a lot of people feel that way. Frank Darabont did just enough to change certain aspects of King's novella, adjusting characters, adding a touch more black humor, and giving us that gut-wrenching ending, that it stands on its own. And now Spike TV hopes their new series based onwill do the same.The first trailer for it is here, and right away you can tell this is a broad expansion of King's story. For one thing, it isn't just set in a grocery store, but an entire town that has been overtaken by a mysterious mist of unknown origin. Conspiracies and paranoia abound, as you might expect, which should make for a fun ongoing series if it proves to be a hit.Here's a synopsis: Based on a story by Stephen King, Spike’s THE MIST centers around a small town family that is torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout an eerie mist rolls in, suddenly cutting them off from the rest of the world and, in some cases, each other. Family, friends and adversaries become strange bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of society break down. THE MIST stars Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney, Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Luke Cosgrove, Darren Pettie, Russell Posner, Dan Butler, Isiah Washington, Jr. and Frances Conroy.Spike TV will premiereon June 22nd.