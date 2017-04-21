'Fate Of The Furious' Spinoff With Dwayne Johnson & Jason Statham In The Works









Deadline reports Universal are looking to develop a spinoff featuring Johnson's Agent Hobbs and Statham's Deckard Shaw. Damn. And of course, franchise scribe Chris Morgan is all over it.





Universal is huddling on a spinoff that will focus on the characters originated by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham and most recently seen in “The Fate Of The Furious,” sources said. The franchise architects have said they might broaden the universe with spinoffs, and source said this is the one they are pursuing. This is in early stages, but they’ve met on the concept, which sources said will be scripted by Chris Morgan, the chief writer of the series that is hitting new heights with the eighth installment.





Vin might be salty over this one. The franchise is beginning to wind down anyway with just two more movies left (for now), and it makes sense to begin branching out some of these popular characters. Universal could create an entire Fast & Furious cinematic universe of spinoffs if they wanted to, and there's no better way to start than with one led by Johnson and Statham. And then a Han and Gisele prequel, right?







