4/12/2017
'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel Casts Jude Law As Young Dumbledore
When Michael Gambon replaced the late Richard Harris as Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movies, some of the most die-hard fans were hardly pleased. I thought Gambon did fine, but what do I know? Anyway, those same people will probably have a lot to say about this next news, because the role of Dumbledore has just been passed to a much younger actor: Jude Law.
Variety reports that Law will play a young Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2. The sequel is expected to switch gears a little bit, perhaps moving away from the adventures of Newt Scamander and onto those of Dumbledore. His relationship with evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) will be followed up on, especially after we learned from author J.K. Rowling that young Dumbledore harbored romantic feelings towards Grindelwald. In Fantastic Beasts, Grindelwald was caught posing as the Ministry of Magic's Percival Graves, who was played by Colin Farrell.
Speaking of which, in a conversation with MTV, Farrell confirmed there are no plans for him to return as Graves, which is strange since the real Graves must be out there somewhere. Doubtful they'll leave that plot thread dangling for too long.
Directed by David Yates, Fantastic Beasts 2 opens November 16th 2018.